Fandakova will Not Run for Re-Election as Mayor of Sofia
In the next local elections, Yordanka Fandakova will not run for mayor of Sofia. She announced this herself in a television interview.
"Yes, it's my decision, I decided a long time ago. A lot of people knew about it, but of course it's time to announce it to everyone. But anyway, we have a lot of work to do in the coming months."
When asked if there is already a designated mayoral candidate from GERB who will participate in the mayoral race for the capital, Fandakova replied that "there are speculations", but she is not yet aware of officially announced and promoted candidates from any party.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic in Stara Zagora Region from January 17
- » The Babies that were Mistakenly Swapped in a Bulgarian Hospital are Now with their Mothers
- » Eurobarometer: 96% of Bulgarians are Worried about the Rising Cost of Living
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 137 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Clouds and Light Rain in Bulgaria Today