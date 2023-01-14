Fandakova will Not Run for Re-Election as Mayor of Sofia

Society | January 14, 2023, Saturday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Fandakova will Not Run for Re-Election as Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova

In the next local elections, Yordanka Fandakova will not run for mayor of Sofia. She announced this herself in a television interview.

"Yes, it's my decision, I decided a long time ago. A lot of people knew about it, but of course it's time to announce it to everyone. But anyway, we have a lot of work to do in the coming months."

When asked if there is already a designated mayoral candidate from GERB who will participate in the mayoral race for the capital, Fandakova replied that "there are speculations", but she is not yet aware of officially announced and promoted candidates from any party.

/BNR

