COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 121 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 121, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

During the day, 3,177 tests were performed, of which 3.8 percent were positive. There are 3,714 active cases, and 102 people have been reported as cured.

Two patients have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths so far is 38,138.

354 people were hospitalized. There are 49 in intensive care units. There are 33 newly admitted to hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA