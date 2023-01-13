Russian Politician demanded the Assassination of the German Foreign Minister

Russian politician and member of the State Duma Aleksey Zhuravlyov calls for the murder of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a broadcast on Russian state television.

"I don't understand it: Baerbock is walking around Kharkiv. Don't we know where she is?" Zhuravlyov asked in an angry address on the "60 Minutes" program. "Don't we have such high-precision weapons?"

A far-left nationalist, Zhuravlyov is considered a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is not the first time the hardliner has called for the killing of Western citizens. As early as August 2022, he called for targeted attacks on Western journalists covering the war in Ukraine.

A few days earlier, Russia's chief propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, had called for a pre-emptive nuclear strike against the West — after all, a talk show pundit vehemently opposed him. The radical outbursts on Russian state television once again show one thing above all: Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine is not going according to plan for Russia.

Baerbock, meanwhile, assured Ukraine of its continued support against the Russian invasion.

"We will be at your side as long as you need us," she said after a several-hour visit to the war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. "We will do our best so that the children in Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv can once again believe in their good future."

During the visit, which was initially kept secret for security reasons, Baerbock was accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev. She is the first member of the German cabinet to travel to eastern Ukraine since the start of the Russian war. The city of Kharkiv, with a population of over one million people, is only 30 kilometers from the Russian border and has been repeatedly shelled by Russian artillery since February. Almost every day, including during Baerbock’s visit, an air raid alert was signaled in the city.

/ClubZ