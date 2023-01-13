Bulgarian MPs Banned the Export of Crude Oil and Oil Products from Russia

The National Assembly banned the export of crude oil and oil products subject to derogation, transported by sea, originating in Russia or exported from Russia.

Before that, the National Assembly decided to create the figure of a "special commercial manager" to act on behalf of the government in objects of critical infrastructure related to national security in the energy sector.

The change in the law provoked scandals in the plenary hall. Vazrazhdane defined the bill as an attempt to nationalize Lukoil. GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "We Continue the Change" explained that in this way, if a private company refuses to work, the state has the opportunity to intervene and guarantee energy supplies.

/BNT