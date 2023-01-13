Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic in Stara Zagora Region from January 17

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Stara Zagora expects the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory diseases (ARIs) to exceed 330 per 10,000 people in the coming week and suggested to the members of the Regional Influenza Control Staff that an epidemic be declared for the period January 17-23 incl.

The members of the Headquarters voted today on a draft order of the RHI, according to which an influenza epidemic is declared in the Stara Zagora region from Tuesday. It will be sent to the Chief Health Inspector for approval and, if approved, will come into effect at 00:00 on January 17.

From January 17, classes will be suspended in all schools on the territory of the district. Masks in pharmacies, opticians, healthcare facilities and in public transport become mandatory. Consultations for pregnant women and infants are suspended, except for urgent conditions. Preventive examinations and immunizations, as well as hospital visits, are suspended. In the kindergartens, a daily filter of the children will be held. The visit of persons under the age of 16 to shopping malls unaccompanied is also suspended.

The measure is necessary because of the sharp increase in the incidence of influenza and acute respiratory infections from the beginning of 2023 until now.

During the last 2 weeks, the RHI has been admitting patients in the acute phase of the disease. Of the 23 samples sent to a laboratory in Sofia, 14 prove the circulation of influenza viruses in the territory of the district. The incidence is particularly high among children aged 0-15 years. The data as of January 12 indicate that nearly 18 percent of students are sick in educational institutions, and in the municipality of Stara Zagora this percentage is even higher, in kindergartens nearly 18 percent of children are sick, and in nurseries - 14.2 percent.

The occupancy of hospital beds in health facilities has also increased dramatically in recent days.

/BNR