NATO to Deploy AWACS Aircraft from Germany to Romania

NATO wants to "monitor Russian military activity" and at the same time support the "increased presence of the Alliance in the region" and therefore deploys AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) surveillance aircraft from Germany to Romania. They should arrive in Bucharest next Tuesday, according to a NATO media release, quoted by DPA

The planes will be located about 200 km from the border with Ukraine, where 180 soldiers will also be sent.

"NATO will deploy to Romania some of its surveillance aircraft, which are currently stationed in Germany, to be closer to the war started by Russia in Ukraine. Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance aircraft are due to arrive in Bucharest next Tuesday to support the Alliance's increased presence in the region and monitor Russian military activity," NATO said in a statement.

The AWACS aircraft, which have until now been based at a base near Aachen in western Germany, will be based at the Romanian air force base in Otopeni, near Bucharest, about 200 km from the border with Ukraine, and will remain there for several weeks.

"As Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there should be no doubt about NATO's determination to defend and defend every inch of Allied territory," said NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu. "Our AWACS aircraft can detect aircraft from hundreds of kilometers away, being a key tool of NATO's deterrence and defense posture. I thank Romania for hosting the aircraft, which will make an important contribution to our early warning capabilities," she added.

NATO did not specify how many of the 14 AWACS aircraft deployed in Germany will be sent to Romania, but according to military sources cited by DPA, 3 aircraft will be deployed.

Through their radar system, AWACS aircraft can detect and identify other aircraft at a distance of more than 400 km. The planes can relay the information to any other aircraft in the airspace that are properly equipped, meaning they can theoretically be used as flying command posts. In the past, they have been deployed during operations against the Islamic State terrorist group or in Afghanistan.

