The Kremlin declared Victory in Soledar
Russia has declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar in the Donetsk region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense said this would allow the Ukrainian army's supply routes to the nearby town of Bakhmut, a major railway hub in the area, to be cut.
Information about a Russian victory cannot be confirmed. According to the latest statements from Kyiv, the Ukrainian army continues to hold positions after a heavy night of fierce clashes.
If the reports of a Russian victory at Soledar are confirmed, it would be Moscow's first military success since August after a series of humiliating defeats.
