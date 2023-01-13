The Kremlin declared Victory in Soledar

World » RUSSIA | January 13, 2023, Friday // 14:10
Bulgaria: The Kremlin declared Victory in Soledar @slovoidilo.ua

Russia has declared victory in the eastern Ukrainian city of Soledar in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said this would allow the Ukrainian army's supply routes to the nearby town of Bakhmut, a major railway hub in the area, to be cut.

Information about a Russian victory cannot be confirmed. According to the latest statements from Kyiv, the Ukrainian army continues to hold positions after a heavy night of fierce clashes.

If the reports of a Russian victory at Soledar are confirmed, it would be Moscow's first military success since August after a series of humiliating defeats.

Read more from the 324th day of the war in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, soledar, Ukrainian, victory
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria