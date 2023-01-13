The Babies that were Mistakenly Swapped in a Bulgarian Hospital are Now with their Mothers

The swapped babies at the “Sheynovo” General Hospital are now with their biological parents, Nova TV reported.

Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev confirmed that the children were returned to their families already on Thursday.

"I think this happened yesterday. I am extremely happy that this problem has been resolved," he pointed out.

However, the minister did not specify whether the exchange took place with an out-of-court settlement or not.

"I have the information that the babies are with their families from the Executive Agency ‘Medical Supervision’, which carried out the inspection of the case," said the Minister of Health.

The scandalous case of the exchange became known at the end of December, and the hospital confirmed that an error had occurred in the maternity ward.

The director of the "Sheynovo" hospital in Sofia announced that the newborns were switched immediately after birth, when they were first given to the mothers, and DNA tests definitively proved which baby belongs to which family.

Due to this case, three employees of the health facility are subject to disciplinary sanctions.

/BNR