Greece told Austria it wants Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Immediately

Greece insists on the immediate acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, which, according to Athens, is in the interest of the entire European Union. This was announced from Vienna by Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi, who is on an official visit to the Austrian capital.

Greece fully supports the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, because it considers that both countries comply with all the requirements for this, said the minister.

He also pointed to the cooperation with the Bulgarian authorities in controlling the refugee pressure and guarding the external European borders.

According to the Greek government, the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen will contribute to the development of trade relations in the European Union.

Athens has already submitted a request to the Swedish presidency of the European Union for the immediate admission of Sofia and Bucharest to Schengen, announced Minister Mitarachi.

/BNR