Greece told Austria it wants Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Immediately

World » EU | January 13, 2023, Friday // 11:41
Bulgaria: Greece told Austria it wants Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Immediately @romania-insider.com

Greece insists on the immediate acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, which, according to Athens, is in the interest of the entire European Union. This was announced from Vienna by Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi, who is on an official visit to the Austrian capital.

Greece fully supports the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, because it considers that both countries comply with all the requirements for this, said the minister.

He also pointed to the cooperation with the Bulgarian authorities in controlling the refugee pressure and guarding the external European borders.

According to the Greek government, the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen will contribute to the development of trade relations in the European Union.

Athens has already submitted a request to the Swedish presidency of the European Union for the immediate admission of Sofia and Bucharest to Schengen, announced Minister Mitarachi.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Austria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria