Greece told Austria it wants Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Immediately
Greece insists on the immediate acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, which, according to Athens, is in the interest of the entire European Union. This was announced from Vienna by Minister of Migration Notis Mitarachi, who is on an official visit to the Austrian capital.
Greece fully supports the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, because it considers that both countries comply with all the requirements for this, said the minister.
He also pointed to the cooperation with the Bulgarian authorities in controlling the refugee pressure and guarding the external European borders.
According to the Greek government, the admission of Bulgaria to Schengen will contribute to the development of trade relations in the European Union.
Athens has already submitted a request to the Swedish presidency of the European Union for the immediate admission of Sofia and Bucharest to Schengen, announced Minister Mitarachi.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Elena Yoncheva was Not Selected for the Position of Vice-President of the European Parliament
- » A Bulgarian is among the Candidates for Vice-President of the European Parliament
- » A Man Stabbed several People at a Paris Train Station
- » Most Poles are Against adopting the Euro, according to a Survey
- » The European Central Bank Predicts "Very Strong" Wage Growth over the Next Few Quarters
- » Why Sweden will Not Initiate a Vote for the Admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen