Storms in the US: Tornado in Alabama, there are Casualties

Powerful storms in the USA - six died in Alabama and one in Georgia, the element also affected areas in Mississippi.

Selma, a city in Alabama, was among the hardest hit. That's where the tornado passed.

There are roofs blown off, windows broken and trees uprooted.

Considerable material damage was caused.

Thousands of households are without electricity due to broken power lines.

/BNT