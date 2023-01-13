Storms in the US: Tornado in Alabama, there are Casualties
Powerful storms in the USA - six died in Alabama and one in Georgia, the element also affected areas in Mississippi.
Selma, a city in Alabama, was among the hardest hit. That's where the tornado passed.
There are roofs blown off, windows broken and trees uprooted.
Considerable material damage was caused.
Thousands of households are without electricity due to broken power lines.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukraine declared itself a "De Facto Member of NATO" and Warned of a New Russian Offensive
- » Russian Politician demanded the Assassination of the German Foreign Minister
- » NATO to Deploy AWACS Aircraft from Germany to Romania
- » The Kremlin declared Victory in Soledar
- » Greece told Austria it wants Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen Immediately
- » Day 324 of the Invasion of Ukraine: VSU Advances in Luhansk, Russians want to Surround Bakhmut