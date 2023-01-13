COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 137 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 137, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

3,171 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.1 percent.

One patient with a confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 367 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 46 are in intensive care units. There are 47 new hospital admissions.

299 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,252,116 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,697 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 245 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,604,956 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,136 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,293,949 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA