Clouds and Light Rain in Bulgaria Today

During the next 24 hours it will be mostly cloudy. There will be light rainfall in places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria. Rain will mix with snow by midday, with icy conditions in northeastern areas.

Over South-West Bulgaria there will be temporary cloud breaks. In most of the country it will be almost calm, in the eastern areas with a moderate northerly wind. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 1°C and 4°C, in Sofia around 0°C; the maximum will be between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia around 5°C.

It will be mostly cloudy over the mountains and light snow will fall in places. The wind will be weak, mainly from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 2°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C.

Over the Black Sea it will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. It will blow to a moderate northerly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 5°C and 8°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9-10°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

On Saturday, there will be light rain in places, temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 5.

/BGNES