By the End of 2024, Bulgaria will be able to Import Russian Crude Oil
Bulgaria will be able to export processed Russian oil products to Ukraine and other "third" countries "under certain conditions". This was decided in the second reading by the budget committee in the parliament. The legal changes are related to the sanctions imposed on Russian oil because of Moscow's military aggression in Ukraine. Last year, Bulgaria received the right to an exception - to import Russian crude oil until the end of 2024.
Until the end of 2024, Bulgaria can import Russian crude oil and processed products, explained the Deputy Minister of Finance Lyudmila Petkova.
The changes are due to take effect on February 5. According to them - if the oil originates from another country - for example, Kazakhstan, but has passed through the territory of Russia in transit, there is no problem in importing it to Bulgaria. And more - from "We Continue the Change" insist that "Lukoil" be obliged to prepare a plan to switch to work with non-Russian oil until the end of the derogation.
This is what Venko Sabrutev from "We Continue the Change" said. The budget committee rejected the texts, but the final decision will be taken tomorrow in the plenary hall.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Protest in Sofia under the slogan "To Protect Bulgaria’s Energy Security"
- » Azerbaijan Confirmed the Supply of 12 Billion cubic meters of Gas to the EU in 2023
- » Warm Weather and Wind Power Generation favor the Gas Situation in Europe
- » The Energy Minister admits that "Gazprom" might Sue "Bulgargaz"
- » Bulgaria will Conclude a Memorandum with Greece to Guarantee the Security of Supplies and Storage of Gas
- » Gas Prices in Europe Fall below 70 Euros/MWh for the First time since the Beginning of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine