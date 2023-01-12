"Kalashnikov" with Record Production in the last 20 Years

In 2022, the Russian arms concern "Kalashnikov" fulfilled 45 state orders in the field of defense and 24 contracts within the framework of military-technical cooperation. In addition, the company is planning production organization activities within the framework of a license agreement, its press service announced today, TASS reported.

"These are the largest contracts in the company's history," the press release said.

Last year, the Russian concern's arms production increased by 40 percent compared to 2021, reaching record results for the past 20 years.

Production of the 5.45 mm Kalashnikov AK-19 assault rifle, the 9 mm Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun, and the Saiga-9 and TR3 self-loading carbines with optical sights has begun.

In 2022, Kalashnikov delivered the first batch of Chukavin sniper rifles.

In addition, the tooling division of the Russian company in 2022 increased its production volume by 8 percent on an annual basis compared to 2021.

Last year, the division of "Kalashnikov" for the production of metal-cutting machines realized production that was equal to that achieved in the previous 3 years, from 2019 to 2021, notes TASS.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova