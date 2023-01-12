New Revelations: Debauchery and Drugs at Boris Johnson's Parties during the Lockdown

The TV channel ITV News revealed new details about a scandalous party in April 2021 with the participation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which became one of the factors for the resignation of the politician.

The infamous party on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April 2021 was even more "lewd" than previously documented, with at least two couples "hooking up" and "touching" each other, and two other staff members were "on top of each other" in the kitchen, sources at the party said.

It turns out the officers fabricated their statements before filling out questionnaires on the police case and also deliberately destroyed evidence from the parties.

Boris Johnson joked to Downing Street staff that "this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK at the moment" during a "drunken get-together" at Number 10, ITV News revealed in an explosive a new podcast about the "Partygate" scandal.

After events held at the residences of the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary, traces of cocaine were found, but Johnson did not exactly participate in these parties, sources told The Guardian newspaper.

The former British prime minister is due to appear before a House of Commons standards committee, which is investigating whether he knowingly misled MPs when he insisted all coronavirus measures were followed at the event.

