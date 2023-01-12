Authorities are Investigating the Death of a 2-year-old Child in the Bulgarian Town of Smolyan

A two-year-old boy was taken by his parents to the hospital in Smolyan without vital signs. After an hour of resuscitation, the Emergency Department medics were unable to revive him. The tragedy was reported by the city police.

A report was made about the lifeless child at around 7:10 p.m. yesterday on phone 112 in RU-Smolyan by an employee of the emergency office at the Smolyan Hospital. He reported that a 2-year-old boy from the town of Smolyan came to them and choked on food. It was without a heartbeat and vital signs. The child's body has been taken for an autopsy.

The scene of the accident was visited by a duty operation group at ODMVR-Smolyan and an investigator at OP-Smolyan. An investigative case has been opened. Work on the case continues.

The prosecutor's office refused to make a statement until the results of the autopsy were released.

