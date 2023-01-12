US and Japan: China is the Biggest Strategic Challenge

China is the "biggest" strategic challenge for the US and Japan, both sides said.

The assessment was made during a joint press conference after the 2+2 security talks held in the American capital, Washington, between the American and Japanese ministers of foreign affairs and defense, Anadolu Agency reported.

"We agree that the PRC is the greatest common strategic challenge facing us and our allies and partners," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

For his part, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi accused China of posing an "unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge".

"Its foreign policy of recreating the international order to serve its own interests is of great concern to the Japan-US alliance and to the entire international community," Hayashi said.

He said the US and Japan have also reaffirmed their firm opposition to China's "illegal claims and coercive and provocative efforts and actions" in the South China Sea.

"We reaffirmed that our two countries' basic positions on Taiwan remain unchanged, and reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Hayashi said.

Blinken said the US welcomed Japan's pledge to double defense spending by 2027 and noted that "Japan's strategies are closely aligned with our own national security strategies."

Blinken also said the two nations would sign a new space cooperation agreement.

"This agreement has been a decade in the making. It covers everything from joint research to working together to land the first woman and person of color on the moon."

"The bottom line is this. We and our people are always stronger and safer together," said the American diplomat.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES