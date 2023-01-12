Windy and Cloudy Weather in Bulgaria, Temperatures up to 7 Degrees
Over the next 24 hours, cloudy weather will prevail over most of the country. There will be breaks and significant reductions in cloud cover over Southwestern Bulgaria.
There will be precipitation mainly from rain in more areas, during the day the precipitation will weaken, and by the evening in most areas it will stop. A west-northwest wind will blow during the day and will weaken in most areas. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between 0°C and 5°C and the maximum between 2°C and 7°C. In Sofia, minimum temperature around 0°C, maximum around 3°C.
On Friday, there will be scattered clouds, precipitation is not expected, daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 6.
/BGNES
