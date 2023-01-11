Lukashenko is Trying to Create a Private Army to Send to Ukraine

The Belarusian security company GuardService(Gardservis), the only one allowed to own firearms by order of Alexander Lukashenko, has increased its staff several times and is preparing to participate in military operations. This was reported to Deutsche Welle by the representative of the United Transitional Cabinet of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Valery Sakhashchyk, who is responsible for defense and security.

According to his information, GuardService is being created on the model of PMC Wagner of Yevgeny Prigozhin, and its fighters have been trained for several months now.

Valery Sakhashchyk believes that GuardService employees are trained to participate in military operations, with training taking place at several Belarusian training grounds.

"I know that officers from the 5th Special Forces Brigade (based in Marjina Horka, Minsk region) are training GuardService employees at their training ground. In addition, the company has occupied the base of the former special training center of Dynamo; in there are also active operations," says the representative of the Belarusian opposition.

According to him, the number of employees has increased significantly recently. Sakhashchyk estimates that the staff may already be more than a thousand people.

"Training and recruitment has been going on for months. The personnel has been augmented with officers, sergeants and soldiers who have served in the special operations forces and special forces of the law enforcement agencies of Belarus," he said.

According to him, GuardService forces could be used in sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and then for mercenary attacks on the model imposed by the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner.

Valery Sakhashchyk said earlier that Vladimir Putin "has invested a very serious amount of money" in the PMC and is creating a "Belarusian analogue of Wagner".

An anonymous employee of the company claims that at the end of July and August, instructors from "Wagner" arrived in Minsk to train the PMC’s employees. According to the rumors, the Belarusian mercenaries were promised a salary of 3,700 euros and a hefty travel allowance.

The private security company GuardService appeared in Belarus in June 2020. President Alexander Lukashenko allowed its employees to carry, store and use official and personal weapons, as well as special means and physical force "in accordance with the order of paramilitary protection established by law." These privileges that the company has received are not accidental. According to insiders, GuardService was created on the basis of a private company Globalcastom Management, one of the owners of which is the wife of the then head of the presidential department Viktor Sheiman.

"Obviously, before the presidential elections, a private structure was needed in case of a not particularly favorable scenario for Lukashenko. The KGB employs former veterans of law enforcement agencies, the presidential security service, special forces, special units of the KGB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Border Committee." , says the journalist from the Belarusian investigative center Aliaksei Karpeko.

The head of the company is Yevgeny Chanov, a former soldier of the special purpose brigade, security director of "Belgeopoisk", which explores Central Asia and Africa.

