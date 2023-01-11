All Flights in the US have been Grounded
All flights in United States airspace have landed due to an emergency situation.
The reason is an error in the operating program system that serves to manage air traffic control.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the problem has affected the territory of the entire country.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Estonia is Expelling 21 Russian Diplomats
- » US and Japan: China is the Biggest Strategic Challenge
- » Poland sends Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine
- » Lukashenko is Trying to Create a Private Army to Send to Ukraine
- » Elena Yoncheva was Not Selected for the Position of Vice-President of the European Parliament
- » Day 322 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia claims Soledar is Now under their Control