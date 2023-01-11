All Flights in the US have been Grounded

World | January 11, 2023, Wednesday // 13:35
Bulgaria: All Flights in the US have been Grounded @Pixabay

All flights in United States airspace have landed due to an emergency situation.

The reason is an error in the operating program system that serves to manage air traffic control.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the problem has affected the territory of the entire country.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flights, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria