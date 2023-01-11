A Bulgarian is among the Candidates for Vice-President of the European Parliament
The MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Elena Yoncheva, is one of the candidates for the position of Vice President of the European Parliament, which until recently was held by Eva Kaili, Politico reports. The group will elect her deputy today at a closed meeting.
Kaili was ousted following revelations of corruption involving Qatar and is currently in custody in Brussels.
The other candidates are the chairman of the group on external intervention Rafael Glucksmann, the Romanian Victor Negrescu, the Lithuanian Juozas Olekas, the Finnish Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, the Slovenian Matjaz Nemec, the MEP from Luxembourg Marc Angel.
However, it is not certain that any of them will be elected, as other political groups may also field their own candidates.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Elena Yoncheva was Not Selected for the Position of Vice-President of the European Parliament
- » A Man Stabbed several People at a Paris Train Station
- » Most Poles are Against adopting the Euro, according to a Survey
- » The European Central Bank Predicts "Very Strong" Wage Growth over the Next Few Quarters
- » Why Sweden will Not Initiate a Vote for the Admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen
- » Romanian MEP: We have No Chance for Schengen in 2023