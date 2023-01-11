A Bulgarian is among the Candidates for Vice-President of the European Parliament

World » EU | January 11, 2023, Wednesday // 10:37
Bulgaria: A Bulgarian is among the Candidates for Vice-President of the European Parliament Elena Yoncheva

The MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Elena Yoncheva, is one of the candidates for the position of Vice President of the European Parliament, which until recently was held by Eva Kaili, Politico reports. The group will elect her deputy today at a closed meeting.

Kaili was ousted following revelations of corruption involving Qatar and is currently in custody in Brussels.

The other candidates are the chairman of the group on external intervention Rafael Glucksmann, the Romanian Victor Negrescu, the Lithuanian Juozas Olekas, the Finnish Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, the Slovenian Matjaz Nemec, the MEP from Luxembourg Marc Angel.

However, it is not certain that any of them will be elected, as other political groups may also field their own candidates.



