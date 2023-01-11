Snow finally Covered the Tracks in Pamporovo

Snow is falling in Bulgaria’s winter resorts. This is the first serious snowfall of the season, after weeks of hoteliers and concessionaires complaining about the lack of snow and a weak season.

In Pamporovo, in the last 24 hours, another 15-20 cm of new snow has accumulated, explained Stefan Prisadov, director of the ski area.

"With the artificial snow, the snow cover is about 50 cm. We hope that there will be more snowfall in the coming days. Currently, there are 6 open runways and 3 facilities," Prisadov said.

He added that there is no information about canceled reservations, and the occupancy in Pamporovo is 100%. There was also an increase in bookings from foreign tourists.

"The forecast is for cold, we hope for more snow. If there is none, we will produce it," said Stefan Prisadov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova