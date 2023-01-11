A Man Stabbed several People at a Paris Train Station

At least six people were injured in an attack in Paris. Among the injured is a police officer.

A knife-wielding man attacked people at the busy Gare de Nord in the French capital early this morning.

The attacker was neutralized by the police, and according to French media, a firearm was used during his arrest.

The area is cordoned off and trains are temporarily not running. Gare de Nord is one of the busiest railway stations, trains depart from there for various points in Europe, there is also a metro station on site.

