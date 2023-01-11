A Man Stabbed several People at a Paris Train Station

World » EU | January 11, 2023, Wednesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: A Man Stabbed several People at a Paris Train Station @standard.co.uk

At least six people were injured in an attack in Paris. Among the injured is a police officer.

A knife-wielding man attacked people at the busy Gare de Nord in the French capital early this morning.

The attacker was neutralized by the police, and according to French media, a firearm was used during his arrest.

The area is cordoned off and trains are temporarily not running. Gare de Nord is one of the busiest railway stations, trains depart from there for various points in Europe, there is also a metro station on site.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Paris, police, Gare de Nord, attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria