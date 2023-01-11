Azerbaijan Confirmed the Supply of 12 Billion cubic meters of Gas to the EU in 2023
Azerbaijan has confirmed the supply of 12 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU in 2023, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.
The country will export a total of 24 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, half of which will go to Europe, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on state television.
So far, 8.1 billion cubic meters have been delivered annually.
Last July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Aliyev signed a corresponding declaration of intent on gas supplies so the EU could shake off its dependence on Russian energy in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Starting in 2027, at least 20 billion cubic meters of gas will be supplied annually.
According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan exported a total of 22 billion cubic meters of gas abroad last year. At the same time, the country imported 200 to 300 million cubic meters of gas from the Russian state company Gazprom for its own needs.
