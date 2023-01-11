COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 193 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 193, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,308 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.48 percent.

3 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 370 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 41 are in intensive care units. The newly admitted to hospitals are 43.

164 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,251,436 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 4118.

In the last 24 hours, 254 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,604,400 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,130 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,293,684 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA