Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 11, 2023, Wednesday // 08:41
Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Weather in Bulgaria @Pixabay

The atmospheric pressure in the morning hours is lower than the average for the month. During the day it will rise and become higher than average.

Today, the weather over the country will remain cloudy, in many places with precipitation, mainly from rain. In separate places in the southeastern regions, the amounts will be significant. In the evening, the precipitation will weaken and gradually stop. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria it will be from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 3°-5°C in Western Bulgaria to 9°-11°C in the east, in Sofia around 4°C.

Over the Black Sea it will be cloudy with rain showers. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast, in the evening from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 10°-11°C. The temperature of the sea water is 9°-10°.C The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points.

Over the mountains it will be cloudy with snow showers, below 800-900 meters of rain. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 1°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 4°C.

/BTA

