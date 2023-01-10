Bulgaria: A Man Shot at a Police Station in Sofia
A man shot at the building of the Third District Police Department in Sofia early this morning. According to the BNR, there were no injuries in the incident, which happened minutes after 8 o'clock. Only a few of the building's windows were broken.
A 64-year-old man stood in front of the building of the regional police department and opened fire with a hunting rifle.
Minutes later, the shooter was detained by criminal police teams meters from the police station on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case. It is being clarified how the shooter got the weapon, for which, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he does not have a permit.
The man is known to the police authorities, an investigation is being conducted against him for possession of explosive substances, BNR learned.
According to unconfirmed information, the man has a mental illness.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Employee of the Bulgarian Interior Ministry was Detained for Trafficking Migrants
- » Kids Murdered an Old Man for a Bottle of Rakia in the Bulgarian Village of Gamzovo
- » Four Boys between the ages of 10 and 17 Beat a Man to Death in a Bulgarian Village
- » Bulgaria: A Man Died after a New Year's Fight in Haskovo, another was Shot in Godech
- » 50 Illegal Migrants were Detained in the Bulgarian Town of Karlovo
- » Bulgaria: Armed Robbery in the Office of a Company in Sofia