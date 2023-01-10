Burgas on the Brink of a Flu Epidemic
Significant growth of flu patients in Burgas. The region is on the brink of an influenza epidemic. An extraordinary meeting of the District Crisis Staff is expected today, which will decide whether to declare a holiday for students.
Dr. Miroslava Kiselkova, RHI - Burgas: “Since the beginning of 2023, there has been an increase in cases of acute respiratory diseases and influenza. The analysis shows that we are in a pre-epidemic period. A report is being prepared for the regional administration to propose a declaration of an influenza epidemic in the region. For the week of January 2 - 8, there are 383 sick people. An epidemic is entered when the cases reach 467. The highest incidence is among children from 0 to 4 years old, followed by children from 5 to 19 years old, and the least incidence is in the age group from 30 to 64 years. So, children have the highest morbidity.”
