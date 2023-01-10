Bulgaria: Three People were Punished for the Swapped Babies in a Sofia Hospital

Three of the employees at the "Sheynovo" hospital in Sofia are subject to disciplinary sanctions because of the case of the swapped newborns who are not yet with their biological parents. These are the head of neonatology, the senior midwife and the doctor on duty. They were sanctioned even before yesterday's release of the results of the "Medical Supervision" report, according to which the hospital lacked control at various levels.

This was announced on Tuesday morning by the executive director of "Sheynovo", Dr. Rumen Velev.

"The report did not come as a surprise to us. Much of what it said matched the findings of our internal review. We found three people to be responsible for the baby swap. They were disciplined as early as the Friday before we received the report of ‘Medical audit’. The senior midwife of neonatology, the head of the neonatology department and the doctor on duty who discharged the babies were punished," he pointed out.

The senior midwife was released from her post and was demoted, Velev specified.

"We've reviewed all of our protocols and standard procedures that we have for the baby's journey from birth to discharge. We've started to rework them, not because we have gaps, but so that we can build much clearer and more accurate relationships so that there's no possibility for omission and error. In addition, we made two changes which we are already implementing and which concern the discharge of the babies," added the director. The hospital would also strive for mothers in labor to spend as early and as much time as possible with their children, whatever the surest way to avoid mistakes.

It was also understood that Velev was always ready to take responsibility and that this responsibility is a moral act. But...

"The question is whether I contributed with my actions and allowed this case to happen. At the moment, I do not see such reasons", added the director.

He has not spoken to the two mothers of the swapped babies, only to their lawyers. So far, there was no information that either of the two affected parties plans to sue the hospital.

"The worst thing about this case is what the families are going through and what is happening to the trust between us and our patients. If we do not manage to quickly overcome what has happened, it will be catastrophic", announced the director.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ