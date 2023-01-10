Almost Half of Finns are Against Permanent NATO Bases

Nearly half of Finns are against the creation of permanent NATO bases in their country, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local media.

About 39% of Finns support the creation of permanent NATO bases, YLE TV reports, citing a new survey by MTV TV.

Finland is seeking NATO membership, but still needs the approval of current members Turkey and Hungary. It has a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.

According to the survey, 49% of respondents believe that Finland should participate more actively in the alliance's international military operations as well as in Finland's defense activities. About 42% support Finland's participation in NATO only in ways directly related to the country's national defense.

The survey also found that almost 40% of Finns support some kind of NATO intervention in Ukraine.

Sweden and Finland officially applied to join NATO in May 2022. Thus, they abandoned decades of neutrality.

/BGNES