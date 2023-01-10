COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 230 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 230, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
5,553 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 4.1 percent.
Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.
To date, there are 369 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 39 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.
63 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and the total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,251,272.
There are currently 4,092 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 289 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,604,146 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.
A total of 38,127 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,293,491 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
