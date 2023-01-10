Cloudy and Rainy Tuesday in Bulgaria

Today, cloudiness will increase over the entire country, and rain will begin mainly in Western Bulgaria.

In the morning, the rains will continue, and they will be significant over Western and Central Bulgaria. After noon in the western half of the country, the wind will change to northwesterly; it will be moderate to strong and cold air will move in. In the evening, in the high fields of Western Bulgaria and in the western part of the Pre-Balkans, the rain will change to snow. The maximum temperatures will be between 4-5 degrees Celsius in Western Bulgaria, up to 12-13 in the eastern half of the country, in Sofia around 5.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy with snowfall, below 800-1000 meters of rain. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 4°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 2°C

/BGNES