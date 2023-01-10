By the End of March, Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry will have a Website for the Euro

The website, which will be the main channel for informing Bulgarian citizens and businesses about all aspects of the adoption of the euro, is expected to be developed by the end of March 2023. This was stated by the Minister of Finance Rositsa Velkova.

"Through this communication channel, the main messages can reach Bulgarian citizens quickly and easily, and through the English version - to foreign citizens as well," emphasized the finance minister.

The creation of the website, which will also have a mobile version, will be carried out by "Information Service", with which the MoF has concluded a framework contract. The joint activities have already started in October 2022 and the technical parameters and functionalities of the site have already been specified.

It will contain the following information: the documents for the adoption of the euro; the benefits of the introduction of the euro; time periods and methods of currency exchange and dual pricing; appearance and security features of euro banknotes and coins; good practices and experiences of other countries that have adopted the euro; FAQ section; information on the functions of the ECB; videos and other informational materials.

10 domains, written in Latin and Cyrillic, have been reserved by the Ministry of Finance in order to ensure the recognition of the official website for the euro and to prevent fraudulent or misleading use of the possible names before the official launch of the site.

"Until the creation of the electronic page, which has an indicative deadline of the end of March 2023, submenus will be created for the websites of the involved institutions. On the official website of the Ministry of Finance, there is already a section ‘The path of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Eurozone’, in which information is regularly published", Minister Velkova also pointed out.

