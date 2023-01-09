10 Industries That Have Jumped Right Into The Crypto Craze

1. Online Gaming

Since 1994, people have been able to play video games online. It came into being as a result of the passage of the Free Trade and Processing Act by the republic of Antigua and Barbuda, which is an island nation. In spite of the fact that it has expanded continually ever since its inception, the introduction of the smartphone marked the beginning of a new age in interactive gaming, which provided the industry with a significant boost.

At around the same time as more and more devices that are capable of running complicated games began to enter the general market, gaming operators also began creating Bitcoin casino sites, otherwise known as cryptocurrency casinos. In the beginning, they were little more than primitive websites that took Bitcoin as a form of payment.

They have evolved into incredibly sophisticated platforms that provide hundreds of games and even give gamers the opportunity to compete against real-life dealers who are located in studios designed to resemble casinos.

According to projections made by Fortune Business Insight, this sector is anticipated to continue expanding at a pace of 11% on a yearly basis until it reaches annual revenues of $158 billion.

2. Social Platforms

Usage of various social media platforms is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most common things done online nowadays. According to research that was released by Statista in September 2021, the number of people actively using social networks throughout the globe was 3.6 billion at the time and was projected to reach 4.4 billion in the following three years.

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are the first social media platforms that spring to mind when most people think about social networking sites. However, there are hundreds of other businesses just like it that use a variety of crypto monetization techniques.

For instance, Fluz Fluz is an app that integrates social networking and blockchain technology on its e-commerce platform. Users that grow their in-app network are rewarded with cashback discounts as a reward for their participation. Other social sites that include cryptocurrency monetization schemes include Sapien, Binded, and Sapien, and Facebook has just made the announcement that it would be switching to META.

The project will include the creation of a virtual environment that will be substantially similar to Decentraland, which is a decentralised metaverse. Therefore, it is just a matter of time before the most prominent social media platforms fully integrate cryptocurrencies, and people seem to have hope for 2023, unlike the Bulgarians that are pessimistic about the year.

3. The Hospitality Sector

During the summer of 2021, in a world that is still in the throes of a worldwide epidemic, numerous hotel chains sent out press releases to alert the press and the public that they are now taking cryptocurrency as payment for stays at their properties.

One among them is the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, which has said that one of its goals is to improve the whole experience that guests have at its properties by being the first worldwide boutique hotel chain to accept digital currency as a form of payment.

As part of this initiative, it formed a partnership with the cryptocurrency payment channel Coindirect. As a result of this partnership, it is now possible to make private and secure reservations for any of the hotel rooms at the Pavilions using any one of more than forty different cryptocurrencies.

The Kessler Collection and S Hotel & Resorts are two more well-known companies operating in the same business and carrying out the same activities. Booking.com and Crypto.com entered into a strategic partnership in January of this year to provide users of the Crypto.com app with access to exclusive travel discounts. It is reasonable to expect that other hospitality websites and companies will quickly follow suit.

4. The Retail Market

According to a study that was carried out by CryptoRefills Labs, 70.4% of crypto-consumers prefer making purchases with digital currency.

The majority of users prefer it due to their confidence in the fact that cryptocurrencies are the payment systems of the future and their desire to maintain a competitive advantage. Additionally, more than half of these customers are opposed to the regulation of currencies and take pleasure in the ability to shop online while maintaining their anonymity. However, a comparable proportion of respondents voiced dissatisfaction with transaction validation costs, arguing that they are too costly.

At the moment, a few of the largest online retailers accept Bitcoin along with other cryptocurrencies. Shopify, Newegg, and Overstock are just a few examples of them. In addition, other quick-service restaurants, such as Burger King, KFC, and Subway, are following suit as well.

5. Real Estate

It may be tough to grasp how crypto and blockchain technology might possibly affect the commercial real estate market (CRE), but after taking a deeper look at the ins and outs of the sector, it becomes more obvious. When you really stop to think about it, the sheer volume of papers and paperwork that must be completed in order to sell a house, rent an apartment, or buy a condo is enough to give anybody a nightmare. Tokenization of the purchase process enables buyers and sellers to circumvent the high commission fees that are common in the commercial real estate industry.

This technology is beneficial to all parties involved in the transaction. The use of so-called "smart" contracts, which include the use of computer codes to assist in the facilitation of automated transactions, is another factor that plays a significant role in accelerating the often time-consuming and difficult procedure that is involved with buying and selling.

6. Banking

There are a variety of ways in which cryptocurrencies are having a beneficial impact on the banking sector. To begin, many kinds of financial institutions all around the globe are starting to accept prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin these days, which enables their banking activities to be carried out in a more risk-free manner due to the development of blockchain technology.

The blockchain, in its most fundamental form, is a distributed ledger that works with a system that guarantees safe transactions are prioritised. This is accomplished by working with a system that makes transfers both simple and reliable. In addition, payment processes that are handled by cryptocurrencies often entail cheaper banking costs and speedier transaction timeframes after they have been concluded. Even while some banks still do not provide services related to cryptocurrencies, this kind of transaction is becoming an increasingly common practice in today's modern world.

7. Digital Advertising

Aside from just being willing to accept payment with cashless money, the digital advertising sector may make use of blockchain technology to enhance data security and evoke a higher level of confidence from prospective customers.

By doing away with the middleman that is often present between the ad and the seller, blockchain not only improves the efficiency of the transaction but also helps to reduce the risk of fraud.

Not to mention the fact that content distribution is driven by data analytics, which guarantees that advertisements are timely, relevant for the audience they are intended for, and create an adequate return on investment. When taken as a whole, the application of blockchain and crypto helps to make marketing services more effective, controllable, and transparent than the previous approaches.

8. Healthcare

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are also working to improve the quality of patient care and medical transactions. In the same way that the technology is assisting the real estate business in its transition to a paperless environment, blockchain technology is actively helping healthcare personnel in their efforts to store vital documents and data that has been accumulated over the years. These days, healthcare practitioners have access to safer methods to maintain track of important patient history information.

There are now certain hospitals throughout the globe that accept cryptocurrencies as payment methods, but there are numerous more potential for development in the future.

9. Education

The education sector is one of the most significant industries overall, since it is the one that has the greatest impact on all of the other sectors, and contemporary technology has found its way into this area. In point of fact, there are already a few educational institutions that have begun to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for tuition.

Students on certain online education platforms are also given the opportunity to acquire crypto tokens as prizes for achieving particular levels of mastery or for completing an assessment.

When it comes to blockchain, the technology is now being used in higher education in the same way that it is in the healthcare sector: namely, to enhance record keeping and the overall student experience.

10. Stock Brokers

Purchasing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was very challenging in the early days of the Bitcoin network. However, in 2013, stock brokers began supporting the currency, which made the procedure significantly easier.

In most cases, stock brokers would not let their customers acquire Bitcoin. You may earn a profit if you bought the cryptocurrency since its value might go higher in the future. However, you were unable to transfer your funds to any other website outside the stock trading platform.

As a direct consequence of this, not everyone was enthusiastic about trading cryptocurrency on stock trading platforms. Because of this, there are now exchanges that solely deal in cryptocurrencies.