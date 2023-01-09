Bulgarian Police will No Longer write you Documents for Violations by Hand

Society | January 9, 2023, Monday // 14:22
The end handwriting of documents, reports or fines by the inspectors of the Executive Agency "Automotive Administration". A new system allows detailed electronic verification, printing of the document and payment of the violation on the spot.

The system has been operational since January 4, but has been tested for a year. The goal is objective control without the influence of subjective factors.

Each team of inspectors is equipped with tablets, with the help of which they carry out a detailed check of the driver. If there is a violation, the document is printed, and not as before - to be written by hand.

More card terminals are now available, so offenders will have the opportunity to pay the fine on the spot.

"By entering the driver's data, information is obtained from the information systems about the driver's legal capacity, psychological evaluation, etc. When entering the driver's data, data is obtained about a valid license, valid copies, whether the car is included in the relevant license," explained the director of the EA "Automotive Administration" - Boyko Ranovski.

The system reports violations committed not only in Bulgaria, because it is also connected to the European registers.

