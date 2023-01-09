Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman Warned of a Large Number of Complaints due to the New Changes in Sofia’s Public Transport

January 9, 2023, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman Warned of a Large Number of Complaints due to the New Changes in Sofia’s Public Transport Diana Kovacheva

The ombudswoman Diana Kovacheva sent a letter to the chairman of the capital municipal council, Georgi Georgiev, and to the capital mayor, Yordanka Fandakova, in which she warned about a large number of complaints related to the changed conditions for travel in public transport, which have been in force since January 1.

In their reports to the national public defender, the citizens of Sofia protest and strongly object to the changes that refer to the type of transport documents, the requirement for their mandatory validation as a condition for a regular transport document and the increase in the cost of the transport service by dropping some economically advantageous transport documents.

/BNR

