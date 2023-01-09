Bulgaria’s Ombudswoman Warned of a Large Number of Complaints due to the New Changes in Sofia’s Public Transport
The ombudswoman Diana Kovacheva sent a letter to the chairman of the capital municipal council, Georgi Georgiev, and to the capital mayor, Yordanka Fandakova, in which she warned about a large number of complaints related to the changed conditions for travel in public transport, which have been in force since January 1.
In their reports to the national public defender, the citizens of Sofia protest and strongly object to the changes that refer to the type of transport documents, the requirement for their mandatory validation as a condition for a regular transport document and the increase in the cost of the transport service by dropping some economically advantageous transport documents.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Police will No Longer write you Documents for Violations by Hand
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 45 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy, Temperatures up to 12 degrees
- » Sofia Public Transport: Which are the New Tickets and Cards and How to Validate them?
- » Over the course of a Year: Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria have Risen by nearly 52 percent
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases in the Last 24 hours