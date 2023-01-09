COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 45 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 45, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

743 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 6 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 408 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 11 new hospital admissions.

164 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,251,209 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,930 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 3 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,603,857 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,122 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,293,261 infected since the beginning of the pandemic

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA