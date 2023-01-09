Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy, Temperatures up to 12 degrees

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 9, 2023, Monday // 09:41
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria will be mostly Cloudy, Temperatures up to 12 degrees @Pixabay

Today before noon there will be fog or low clouds in the flat part of the country. The prevailing minimum temperatures will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, in Sofia - around minus 2°C.

After noon, a rapid increase in cloudiness will begin from the west, which will reach Eastern Bulgaria in the evening. It will rain in the western regions overnight on Tuesday. It will blow weak, in the eastern half of the country to moderate wind from the south-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, lower in areas with permanent fog, in Sofia - around 8°C.

On Tuesday, it will rain over the whole country, in most areas rain, in places in Western Bulgaria mixed with snow. Temperatures will drop further, daytime temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 6.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, wind, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria