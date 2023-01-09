Christo Grozev: For 150 Euros Bulgarian Media published Propaganda Articles for the Russian Intelligence

“Insignificant amounts of money lead to significant influence on public consciousness in Bulgaria, which should not happen. An article written by, say, the GRU was also published in Bulgarian media - for 150 euros,” investigative journalist Christo Grozev told Nova TV.

“Macedonian correspondent Darko Todorovski receives assignments from Russia and through his network in Bulgaria manages to publish these articles for a fee. The payment ranges from 150 euros for an article that is disinformation to 300 euros. The most expensive is BGN 600,” Grozev specified.

“There are thousands of Russian citizens present on the territory of Bulgaria who have received - thanks to an investment - the right to live in Bulgaria long-term and who are in close contact with their special services. I hope the Bulgarian special services and counter-intelligence will take a look at this,” said the journalist from Bellingcat.

“When, a year ago, we investigated a GRU operation to sabotage the investigation of the downed Boeing over Eastern Ukraine in 2014, there were also Bulgarian phone numbers in the phone conversations of the GRU general who was involved in sabotaging the investigation. We have a hypothesis about some of these contacts, perhaps we will publish an investigation in the coming days,” said Christo Grozev.

