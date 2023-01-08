Day 319 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Sanctions pro-Russian Celebrities including Bulgarian-Born Philipp Kirkorov

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Fighting in Ukraine continues despite a cease-fire announced by Russia

Fighting in Ukraine continued despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by Russia for Christmas, which Russians and many Ukrainians celebrate on January 7. Authorities in Kyiv have imposed sanctions on over 100 Russian celebrities.

Ukraine reported Russian shelling on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, as well as strikes in Kharkiv Oblast and also in Bakhmut. An air alert was signaled this morning in a number of regions of Ukraine.

"The world once again managed to convince itself of how false any words coming from Moscow are," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented in his late address regarding the truce. It has been confirmed once again: only the expulsion of the Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land and the removal of all opportunities for Russia to put pressure on Ukraine and the whole of Europe will mean the restoration of security and peace, Zelensky said, drawing attention to the sanctions imposed by Kyiv on a number of Russian celebrities:

"We have an interim record of work regarding many Russian citizens and individuals associated with Russia who justify the war, help wage it, or glorify the terrorist state. The first such list was prepared - there will be further decisions on sanctions against such persons.

Anyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be cut off from the civilized world."

The list includes director Nikita Mikhalkov, singer Philipp Kirkorov, philosopher Alexander Dugin and 116 other people.

According to Zelensky's decree, the Ukrainian assets of those sanctioned will be blocked. In addition, commercial operations with them will be terminated, all licenses or permits will be canceled, transactions in securities and transfer of copyrights will be prohibited.

In a greeting to his compatriots, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Moscow Patriarchate for its support to the participants in the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Russian private military company "Wagner" Yevgeny Prigozhin explained why he wants control over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. According to him, Bakhmut and the nearby Soledar hide "underground cities" of mining galleries, in which not only large groups of soldiers can hide, but also tanks and other armored vehicles. This turned them into a "serious logistics center" with unique defense systems.

And the Ukrainian military intelligence announced that the authorities in Russia plan to mobilize half a million people for new offensives in Ukraine, planned for the spring and summer. The Kremlin insists on not having such plans. Last year, a partial mobilization was carried out for 300 thousand people.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Philipp Kirkorov and 118 other pro-Russian public figures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree imposing sanctions on 119 Russian and pro-Russian public figures. The list includes many people who support Russia's war against Ukraine, starting with TV pundits and ending with athletes and singers, the "Kyiv Independent" reported.

Among others, the list includes Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian propaganda TV channel RT; Bulgarian-born Russian pop singer Philipp Kirkorov, a staunch supporter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Russian comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan, who recently praised Russia's aggression on a New Year's TV show, as well as Russian director Nikita Mikhalkov.

Other individuals sanctioned by Zelensky include Ukrainian TV presenter Zhanna Badoeva, who is still working in Russia; Ukrainian-born singer Lolita Milyavskaya, who supported Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, and Ukrainian-born soccer player Anatoliy Tymoshchuk.

Russia mobilizes another 500,000 men for the war in Ukraine

The authorities in Russia plan to mobilize half a million people for new offensives in Ukraine, planned for the spring and summer, according to the Ukrainian military intelligence, writes the British newspaper "Guardian".

Although the Kremlin has persistently denied any such plans, Vadim Skibytsky - deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense - is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his entourage will order the additional recruitment of soldiers as early as this month.

With the partial mobilization of September and October, 300 thousand fighters were recruited in Russia. The Russian leadership claims that only half of them are in Ukraine, and the rest are still being trained. According to Skibitsky, quoted by the British newspaper "Guardian", with the additional mobilization, Moscow hopes to gather enough forces for an offensive in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

The fighting there continued today with no signs of abating, despite the unilateral Christmas truce announced by Putin, BNR reports.

Medvedev: The ungrateful Ukrainian pigs are squealing for food from Western pig farmers

“The ungrateful Ukrainian pigs are squealing for food from the Western pig farmers.”

This great reflection belongs to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and can be found on his Telegram profile. The reason for another profound essay by the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council is Ukraine's refusal to comply with the "Christmas ceasefire" unilaterally announced by the Kremlin on January 6 and 7.

"The hand of Christian mercy was extended to the Ukrainians on the Great Holiday. Their leaders rejected it. I think most of our military personnel participating in the special military operation breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the refusal of the main Ukrainian clowns to cease fire on Christmas. Less trouble and cunning behaviour," Medvedev begins his analysis.

He then expresses his regret for the people "who have lost the opportunity to go to church", unintentionally or not failing to mention the Russian bombing of civilian objects in Ukraine on December 24, 25 and 31.

"But pigs have no faith and no innate sense of gratitude. They understand only brute force and demand food from their masters. This is what training is based on. And Western pig farmers will continue it."

Medvedev's comment predictably recalled that about 80 years ago, Germany was ruled by Nazis.

"Even the illiterate German grandmother Baerbock and a number of others who look around the European country managed to condemn the inadmissibility of the armistice. Well, the heirs of the Nazis have never regretted - neither people nor animals. They are not used to..."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg