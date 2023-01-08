Over the course of a Year: Wholesale Food Prices in Bulgaria have Risen by nearly 52 percent

The index of market prices (ITC), which reflects the prices of wholesale food products in Bulgaria, rose in two weeks by 0.61 percent to its next record of 2,316 points. The increase takes into account the increase in the price of food products for the Christmas holidays, BTA reported.

The indicator surpassed in mid-November its highest historical level of 2222 points, reached at the beginning of May this year. In one month, its level rose by 1.62 percent, in three months - by 9 percent, and on an annual basis - by 51.8 percent (from 1,533 points).

The base level of the ITC - 1,000 points - is from 2005.

Greenhouse tomatoes increase their price by 5.6 percent and are traded at BGN 3.37 per kilogram. Greenhouse cucumbers are bought for BGN 3.58 per kilogram. Red peppers fell by 2.1 percent to BGN 3.26 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Potatoes add 41 percent to the price and are sold at BGN 1.28 per kilogram, while carrots are traded at BGN 10 per kilogram. Cabbage fell by 2.2 percent and was sold at BGN 0.88 per kilogram.

Apples fall by 9.1 percent and are bought at BGN 1.20 per kilogram. The price of lemons remains BGN 2.50 per kilogram. Oranges fell by 1.1 percent to BGN 1.74 per kilogram, tangerines rose in price by 2.0 percent to BGN 2.06/kg, and bananas rose by 7.5 percent and were sold at BGN 3 per kilo.

Cow's cheese became cheaper by 0.9 percent and was traded at BGN 11.15 per kilogram, while "Vitosha" cheese increased in price by 0.2 percent and was sold at BGN 18.24 per kilogram.

The price of oil rose by 1.4 percent to BGN 4.47 per liter. On the Sofia Stock Exchange, the oil is also available this week at a price of BGN 3.50 for a 1-liter bottle.

A package of cow butter of 125 grams increased in price by 0.7 percent to BGN 2.90. Chicken meat also added 0.7 percent to BGN 6.06 per kilogram. Sugar fell by 2 percent and was sold at BGN 2.47 per kilogram at the end of the week.

Flour type "500" increased in price by 0.7 percent and was traded at BGN 1.41 per kilogram.

Rice jumps by 4.9 percent and is bought at BGN 3.02 per kilogram. Eggs are sold at BGN 0.40 per piece wholesale at the end of the week.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR