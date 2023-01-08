COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 74, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1126 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.57 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 401 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 40 are in intensive care units. There are 16 new hospital admissions.

There have been no cured patients in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,251,046 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 4,048 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 8 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,603,854 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,122 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,293,216 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA