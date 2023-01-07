NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg has been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian lawmaker representing the anti-immigrant right has announced that he has nominated his compatriot, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Christian Tübring-Gedde, Stoltenberg deserves the award for his exemplary work during the difficult period of the brutal invasion against Ukraine.

The deadline for nominations is January 31, after which the five members of the Nobel Committee can supplement the list with their own proposals.

For the year 2022, the peace prize was awarded to the detained Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the trial against whom began yesterday in Minsk, the "Memorial" organization dissolved by the Russian authorities, and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

/BNR