Tension in Kosovo after an Albanian Shot two Serbian Boys

The Albanian, who wounded two Serbs with an automatic weapon in the Kosovo village of Gotovusa, has been arrested, "Kurir" reported. The suspect has the initials A.K and is 33 years old.

Yesterday, an 11-year-old boy and a 21-year-old youth were injured in the village of Gotovusa near the town of Shterpce by a passing car. Both were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

During the attack, the youths were walking by the road and carrying a Christmas tree when the attacker opened fire on them. They have gunshot wounds, one boy shot in the arm and the other in the shoulder, which are not life-threatening.

The older youth who was injured today told how the accident happened.

"We went out on the road to take pictures and then a car drove by. They fired a bullet and hit me in the arm," he told TV Herc briefly.

After the incident, rebellious Serbs blocked the road in protest, reports the Serbian "Telegraf". As they stated, the blockade will continue until the capture of the attacker of the Serbian youths, and the situation is currently extremely tense, writes "Kosovo Online".

Members of the Kosovo police arrived on the ground, and a KFOR car with Polish members was parked a little further from the blockade.

The director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petkovic, wrote on Twitter: "Attempt to kill two Serbian boys in Gotovusa near Shterpce. The children were shot by an Albanian, according to local people, from a moving vehicle. Milos and Stefan have gunshot wounds. They were shot at while wearing Christmas clothes. Someone wanted to bring us a bloody Christmas."

The President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, condemned the attack on Serbian boys in Shterpce, stressing that their injury was unacceptable and that the perpetrator of the attack must be brought to justice, Reporters reported. "Injuring young boys aged 11 and 21 in Shterpce is an unacceptable act, so the perpetrator must be brought to justice," Osmani said, Kosovo Online reported.

The President asked the security services to urgently deal with the case. "The institutions of Kosovo are fully committed to providing a safe and peaceful environment for citizens, regardless of their ethnicity. I wish the injured a speedy recovery and call on the security agencies to resolve the case urgently and according to the law.”

Later, the traffic blockades in Shterpce were lifted, the Serbs reached an agreement with EULEX and KFOR, "Danas" reported.

Serbs who blocked traffic in Gotovusa village, Shterpce municipality after injuring Serb boys in that village, withdrew shortly after 11 p.m. last night after agreeing to increase security with members of KFOR and the Kosovo Police. The Serbs from the blockade near Brezovica, also in Shterpce, withdrew and allowed traffic. As one of the protest participants told Euronews Serbia, a new meeting with members of KFOR and the Kosovo Police is scheduled for Tuesday, when detailed information about the next period will be clarified.

Meanwhile, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic received a response from KFOR (NATO's mission in Kosovo) to the request for the deployment of a limited Serbian military and police contingent in Kosovo, "Telegraf" reported.

"Representatives of the Commission for the Implementation of the Military Technical Agreement of the General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces received on Christmas Eve, at 7:00 p.m., at the Merdare administrative checkpoint, a response from KFOR to the request for the return of up to 1,000 members of the Serbian Armed Forces and the police of The Republic of Serbia on the territory of the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija," said an official announcement. "The Ministry of Defense forwarded the above document to the office of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Serbian Armed Forces, Aleksandar Vucic, to review the contents of KFOR's response."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES