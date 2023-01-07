COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 173 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and seventy-three new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, four people died, of which 75% were not vaccinated, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

With this, the number of those who have lost the fight against COVID-19 reached 38,122.

For the detection of the new cases, 3133 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 5.522%. 56.65% of the confirmed cases for the day were among unvaccinated people.

3,972 of the confirmed cases in Bulgaria are active, of which 393 are hospitalized, including 40 in intensive care units. 41 are newly admitted to hospitals, 65.85% of them are unvaccinated.

The number of those cured for the last 24 hours is 137, a total of 1,251,048 have recovered with 1,293,142 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In total, 4,603,846 doses of vaccines against coronavirus have been administered in Bulgaria. There are 2,074,968 people with a completed vaccination cycle.

/BTA