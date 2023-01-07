Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather today, with Light Wind

Today will be mostly sunny. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness over Northeastern Bulgaria. During the day it will be mostly calm or with a light westerly wind. Temperatures will drop and the minimum will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, the maximum - mostly between 8°C and 13°C.

Over the Black Sea, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light westerly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures: 9-11°C. The excitement of the sea is 1 - 2 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. The wind will weaken, but in exposed parts it will still be strong from the northwest. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 0°C.

It will remain mostly sunny on Sunday. The morning will be partly cloudy or foggy in places, mainly along the Danube and in the southeastern regions.

On Monday, before noon, there will be fog or low clouds in more places in the western part of the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain. Later in the day, an increase in cloudiness will begin from the west, and rain will fall in western areas overnight on Tuesday.

It will be cloudy on Tuesday. There will be rain showers in many areas, with a high chance of significant amounts.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT