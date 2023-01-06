Bulgaria: A moving Train caught Fire

January 6, 2023, Friday
Bulgaria: A moving Train caught Fire

The locomotive of the fast train from Varna to Sofia caught fire in motion at around 11 a.m. today. This was told by passengers traveling in the ill-fated train.

The fire broke out after the departure from Mezdra station to Cherepish. The passengers were the first to notice it and alert the drivers. All passengers, about 50 people, were evacuated and there were no injuries.

It is a curious fact that only two days ago a fire broke out in a second train on this route. On Wednesday, a locomotive was on fire at the Pordim station.

According to a number of railway experts, the reason for the increasing frequency of these incidents is not only the outdated rolling stock of Bulgarian Railways, but also the appalling maintenance of the equipment.

The moving of trains has been restored on the railway line between Sofia and Mezdra after the fire.

The passengers, about 80 people according to the conductor, were reloaded in a new train after a forced stay of about 2 hours and left for the final station.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

