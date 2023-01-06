"We Continue the Change" will Return the Second Mandate to Form a Government Unfulfilled

On Monday, "We Continue the Change" will return the unfulfilled second mandate to President Rumen Radev.

On January 9 at 10:00 a.m., the president will receive the candidate for prime minister of WCC Nikolay Denkov, announced the press center at "Dondukov" 2.

Today, the National Assembly rejected the party's management priorities declaration without any debate. GERB-SDS and "Vazrazhdane" voted against the text. DPS, BSP and "Bulgarian Rise" abstained. The declaration was supported only by “We Continue the Change and "Democratic Bulgaria".

Shortly after the vote in the plenary hall, President Rumen Radev commented that he would announce his decision for the third term in time. The head of state also said that the parliament deals with pre-election speech and not with the important laws that need to be adopted.

“I don't want to talk about a third term before all options are exhausted with the second. I will announce my decision on the third term, if it comes to one, in due course.” This was stated by President Rumen Radev to journalists after it became clear that the deputies rejected the declaration of "We Continue the Change" with management priorities.

"This was an attempt by WCC to seek wider support through this declaration. The more important thing for me is that the parliament is apparently drowning more and more in scandals and pre-election talk, and there is important work to be done," he commented.

“In parliament, they say that the draft laws under the Recovery Plan are a priority, but they are not moving at the necessary speed, some have not even started. In parliament, it is constantly being said that Schengen is also a priority, and the two important laws - the anti-corruption law and the one on the responsibility of the prosecutor general, are also not moving,” emphasized Rumen Radev and said that this could fail our success on the diplomatic field.

"For the first time in these 11 years, Bulgaria received clear support and a date for Schengen - October this year at the latest, but in order to take full advantage, it is critically important that these two laws be adopted," the president urged.

“If there is no parliament now, the next one will consider these laws in May or June at the earliest,” Rumen Radev said.

The President took part in the ritual of the water-blessing of the battle flags and the sacred flags of the Bulgarian Army at St. Alexander Nevsky Square. The head of state accepted the order of honor of the representative units of the Bulgarian Army and will lay a wreath in front of the monument of the Unknown Warrior.

"National security is the foundation for the prosperity of any country and it is not built in a year or two. We should not think about it when there is an increase in tension somewhere around us (...) I hope that we will finally show sense to have a systematic, long-term strategy and a clear vision for the development of the armed forces. The most important element in national security is the people in the army - their motivation, training and equipment - let's not forget that," the president emphasized.

When asked by BNT about the state of our combat aviation, Rumen Radev answered that the Ministry of Defense is doing everything possible to ensure the airworthiness of the MiG-29 fighters this year as well. However, according to him, our combat aviation is "below the sanitary minimum" and it will take years until we complete a combat-ready squadron.

"Until then, we have to find an option. The options that the Ministry of Defense is working on are second-hand fighters on lease from an allied country. Trials continue and I hope it will be successful, because the most important thing is to save people, so when the new planes come, to have someone to maintain them, serve them and above all to have someone to fly them," said Radev.

Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, senior military officers, representatives of the people, representatives of the local government, military-patriotic unions, members of the public, and citizens were also present at the water-blessing in Sofia.

The Epiphany was celebrated by His Eminence Western and Central European Metropolitan Anthony in collaboration with priests from the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.

