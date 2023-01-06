Bulgaria’s Security Service will check whether Sanctioned Russians have Properties in the Country

The Prosecutor's Office entrusted the State Agency "National Security" with an inspection of properties in Bulgaria of Russian citizens included in various sanctions lists of the European Union, the United States and Great Britain. SANS will also have to check whether there are paramilitary structures working in Bulgaria, for which there are reports of trying to advance interests against Bulgaria's national security, the state prosecution announced.

After the inspection in question, the materials will be reported to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to assess whether sufficient data has been collected to initiate pre-trial proceedings.

The Sofia Prosecution also indicates that the investigation continues for a possible crime under Chapter One of the Special Part of the Criminal Code - a crime against the republic, in the activities of the Military Union - Bulgarian People's Militia "Shipka".

It was launched on December 12 after a tip-off that the militia's activities were anti-state.

On the Facebook page of the paramilitary union in question, a video was uploaded with a man named Vladimir Rusev, who called on the militia's supporters to prepare for important events of an international scale, suspending Facebook and advising them to download Telegram on their phones to stay informed in time for an approaching apocalypse. Rusev himself is in a military uniform with a tag with his name and blood type, under it is an eagle badge with the Russian flag, and the video is against a geographical map.

A few days later, the prosecutor general Ivan Geshev announced that the prosecutor's office will not allow "malicious Russian influence in Bulgaria, which harms not only our interest, but also that of our Euro-Atlantic partners."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews