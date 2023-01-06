Riots in Mexico after the Arrest of El Chapo's Son

Riots in Mexico after the Arrest of El Chapo's Son

At least three people died in clashes in the Mexican state of Sinaloa after the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, the son of notorious drug lord El Chapo, who is serving a life sentence in the United States.

Burnt cars and buses, shooting and blocked roads - this is how the city of Culiacan, capital of the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa, looked. The drug cartel of the same name is located there - one of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.

Law enforcement authorities are trying to control the situation after Guzman's arrest. The local airport, which was also the target of attacks, is closed. Authorities have asked people to stay at home, schools and institutions in Culiacan will remain closed.

Ovidio Guzman was detained in Mexico's capital of the same name, just days before a summit of North American countries was to be held there. The American head of state, Joe Biden, will also participate in it, and one of the main topics will be security.

/BNT

Mexico, sinaloa, el chapo, drug
